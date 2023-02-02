DES MOINES — January is National Mentoring Month and Iowa MENTOR and its partner programs are celebrating this annual campaign aimed at expanding quality mentoring opportunities to connect more of our community’s young people with caring adults.

Governor Kim Reynolds declared National Mentoring Month in Iowa in a proclamation signing, recognizing the fact that every day, quality mentoring programs in Iowa connect mentors to our young people and cultivate relationships that provide crucial support and guidance as they grow and develop into our next generation of leaders.

