JOHNSTON — Don’t miss any of the girls state basketball action! As Iowa girls battle to get their tickets punched to the state tournament, Iowa PBS is preparing for live coverage of the 2023 IGHSAU Girls State Basketball Championships.
All five championship games, taking place Friday, March 3 and Saturday, March 4, will be broadcast live statewide on Iowa PBS from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Fans can also livestream each game on Facebook, Twitter and iowapbs.org.
Live coverage will be as follows:
Friday, March 3
5:30 p.m. | Iowa PBS Sports Pregame Show
6 p.m. | Class 5A Championship
8 p.m. | Class 3A Championship
Saturday, March 4
2 p.m. | Iowa PBS Sports Pregame Show
2:30 p.m. | Class 4A Championship
4:45 p.m. | Class 2A Championship
7 p.m. | Class 1A Championship
Fans can also follow along on Iowa PBS’s Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, and connect with other Iowa PBS Sports fans using #iowapbssports.
The unparalleled coverage will feature Iowa PBS Sports host Paul Yeager with Laura Leonard, Ellie Ruffridge, BJ Schaben and Brad Wells providing commentary throughout the championships. Tune in to Iowa PBS throughout the year for more live coverage of girls’ sports championships including soccer, softball and volleyball.
Programming support for the 2023 IGHSAU Girls State Basketball Championships is provided by Musco Lighting, Iowa Bankers Association, Fareway and Pella Rolscreen Foundation.
In addition to its statewide broadcast, Iowa PBS .1 is available to livestream on iowapbs.org/watch, pbs.org/livestream, the PBS App and YouTube TV. Iowa PBS programs, behind-the-scenes extras and more can be enjoyed on iowapbs.org, Facebook and YouTube. Viewers can also stream their favorite shows on demand using the PBS App, available on iOS, Android and many streaming devices.