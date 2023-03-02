JOHNSTON — Don’t miss any of the girls state basketball action! As Iowa girls battle to get their tickets punched to the state tournament, Iowa PBS is preparing for live coverage of the 2023 IGHSAU Girls State Basketball Championships.

All five championship games, taking place Friday, March 3 and Saturday, March 4, will be broadcast live statewide on Iowa PBS from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Fans can also livestream each game on Facebook, Twitter and iowapbs.org.

Recommended for you