AMES — A wine specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is interested in knowing more about how Iowans handle red and white wines from purchase to consumption.
Aude Watrelot, assistant professor of enology in the Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition at Iowa State, is surveying Iowa consumers to learn more about their habits and preferences – from the time they purchase wines to the time of consumption.
The survey asks basic questions to determine on which occasions Iowans drink wine, where they purchase it, what they consider when making a purchase and how they store their bottles.
“I invite Iowa consumers of wine to take this survey, which should take less than 10 minutes to complete,” said Watrelot. “All responses are kept anonymous, and the information will help improve research and extension and outreach programs on Iowa wine quality. The goal is to learn more about the perception of consumers towards wine quality and improve the Iowa grape and wine industry.”
In addition to her extension work, Watrelot operates a wine research laboratory in the Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition.
Her research focuses on the chemical composition of wines produced in the Midwest, and the many factors that impact taste, mouthfeel and overall grape and wine quality.