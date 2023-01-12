A ribbon cutting by the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Development Group ambassadors was held at Iron Leaf Press new location Thursday, Jan. 5.

Iron Leaf Press has been operating in their new space since November 2022.

Ribbon cutting
At the ribbon cutting for Iron Leaf Press new location were (front, from left) Courtney Frye Speed (Bridge Bank), Jake Krob (Mount Vernon Bank and Trust), Danielle Chargo (Iron Leaf Press), Charity Theiss (Iron Leaf Press), Ashley Dunford (Mount Vernon Bank and Trust), Lisa White (Cornell College), Brenda Langenberg (Hills Bank and Trust), (back row from left) Tom Wieseler (City of Mount Vernon), Greg Batenhorst (Mount Vernon Schools), Gretchen Lindeboldt (Wren and Purl), Casey O’Connor (Town Center Suites), John Bardsley (City of Lisbon) and Joe Jennison (Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community development group).

