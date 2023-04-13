Iowa Valley Habitat for Humanity’s warehouse
Buy Now

The Iowa Valley Habitat for Humanity’s warehouse in Iowa City for the storage of construction tools, supplies, materials, safety equipment, etc. was destroyed in the March 31 tornado.

 Contributed Photo

IOWA CITY – A 5,760 square foot warehouse used as the main storage space for Iowa Valley Habitat for Humanity’s (IVHFH) construction tools, supplies, materials, safety equipment, vehicles, trailers ¬– everything necessary to build and repair homes – is a total loss after tornadoes passed through towns all across the eastern side of the Iowa last week.

IVHFH Executive Director Scott Hawes says, “Our organization has determined that our clients, staff, and the majority of our most dedicated supporters stayed safe and have been unaffected by last week’s storms, and for that we are grateful. This loss, however, is still devastating. It has not yet been confirmed, but it is likely a tornado hit our warehouse and our neighboring HabLab classroom during the storms on March 31.”

Recommended for you