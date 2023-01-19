January Senior Dining Jan 19, 2023 13 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save January 2023 HappeningsJan. 25 – City representativeJan. 27 – Meal and a Movie (M&M). Reservations required, call 319-430-8655Bingo and cards Wednesdays and FridaysJanuary MenuFriday, Jan. 20 – Sweet and sour shrimp, fried rice, broccoli, pumpkin earthquakeMonday, Jan. 23 – Fried chicken, mashed potatoes, country style green beans, caramel apple, cheesecake barWednesday, Jan. 25 – Apple butter pork chops, stuffing, roasted squash with craisins, snickerdoodle krispy barFriday, Jan. 27 – Breaded fish fillet, macaroni and cheese, creamy coleslaw, cran raspberry crispMeal and Movie, call 319-430-8655 for reservationsMonday, Jan. 30 – Turkey A La King, biscuit, beets, caramel apple dessert Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you