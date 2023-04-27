Jesse Rush
1943-2023
Jesse Allen Rush, 79, of Anamosa, passed away at 6:44 p.m. Friday, April 21, 2023, at his home in Fairfield, Ill.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 13 at the Johnson and Vaughn Funeral Home in Fairfield, Ill. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 12 at the funeral home. Following the funeral services, Allen’s body will be cremated and his ashes will be interred at Koontz Cemetery in Fairfield at a later date. A memorial service will be held in Anamosa, with date to be announced at a later time.
Allen was born July 19, 1943, in Fairfield, Ill., to Jesse and Betty (Kenshalo) Rush. He graduated from Fairfield Community High School’s class of 1961. In 1963, he married the love of this life, Barbara (Farmer) Rush, who preceded him in death in March of 2012.
Allen began his 43-year FS/Growmark career in Fairfield. He spent a short time in Mt. Vernon, Ill., as an Assistant Manager, before transferring to Anamosa, where his leadership abilities placed him in the position of Chief Executive Officer for the Linn-Jones County Company. Allen spent the remainder of his career in Anamosa, serving the community for a number of years on the Anamosa Community Hospital Board, Chamber of Commerce Board, Church Deacon Board and Pastor Search Committee. He received the Anamosa Jaycee’s Outstanding Citizen of the year in 1978. In his later years, Allen enjoyed many wonderful days working on his Southern Illinois farm.
Allen is survived by his loving companion Connie (Atteberry) DeWeese of Hilliard, Ohio, his daughters Debbie Dooley of Marion and Dena (Calvin) Himes of Monticello; four grandchildren: Travis (Tiffany) Dooley of Marion, Calee (Mark) Cecconi of St. Paul, Minn., Coree (Mike) Hicks-Takes of Monticello and Shilecy Dooley (Anthony) of Cedar Rapids; four great-grandchildren: Jonathan Dooley, Emee Himes-Luensman, Dean Norris and Anthony Campbell; his sister Marjorie (Michael) Simpson and his brother Jim (Brenda) Rush both of Fairfield, along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and special family of Scott, Yon, Luke, Brooke and Dani DeWeese.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Barbara, and a sister and brother-in-law Kathryn and Larry Bunting.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wayne County Senior Center in Fairfield and will be accepted at the Johnson and Vaughn Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be made to the family at www.facebook.com/johnsonvaughnfuneralhome or www.johnsonvaughn.com.