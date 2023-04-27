JOHNSON COUNTY — Johnson County has launched its Registered Apprenticeship Program. The program aims to support local workforce development efforts by connecting aspiring workers with training and employment opportunities in high-demand industries. The program is funded by dollars received by Johnson County through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

The apprenticeship program is designed to provide on-the-job training and education in a variety of fields, including advanced manufacturing, healthcare and information technology. Diverse applicants 18 years of age and older who are interested in pursuing a career in high-demand fields are encouraged to apply. Accepted participants will receive classroom instruction and on-the-job training, with the goal of obtaining a nationally recognized credential upon completion of the program, while earning a fair wage.

