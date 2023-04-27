JOHNSON COUNTY — Johnson County has launched its Registered Apprenticeship Program. The program aims to support local workforce development efforts by connecting aspiring workers with training and employment opportunities in high-demand industries. The program is funded by dollars received by Johnson County through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
The apprenticeship program is designed to provide on-the-job training and education in a variety of fields, including advanced manufacturing, healthcare and information technology. Diverse applicants 18 years of age and older who are interested in pursuing a career in high-demand fields are encouraged to apply. Accepted participants will receive classroom instruction and on-the-job training, with the goal of obtaining a nationally recognized credential upon completion of the program, while earning a fair wage.
The Johnson County Registered Apprenticeship Program is made possible through a partnership with the IowaWORKS Center, Iowa Department of Labor, and local businesses and employers. The program aligns with the county’s broader efforts to support local economic development and workforce initiatives.
“We’re excited to launch this program and support our local workforce in this way,” Royceann Porter, Johnson County Supervisor, said. “Our hope is that this program will serve as a model for other communities looking to invest in their workforce and create opportunities for their residents.”
Johnson County is committed to utilizing ARPA to enhance investments in public services and maximize the impacts of our local fiscal recovery allocation. The County’s ARPA Leadership Team has been working since February 2021 to research and discuss the many aspects of this funding. Johnson County solicited public input from May to October 2021 using a series of online surveys and tools as well as six in-person public input sessions that were held throughout the County.