IOWA CITY — Gardening enthusiasts, call your friends to let them know the Johnson County Master Gardeners (JCMG) will host its 14th annual Plant Sale & Flea Market Saturday, May 20, from 9:00 a.m. to noon, at the Johnson County Fairgrounds in Buildings B & C.

Organizers say the activity is growing bigger and better than ever. “The biggest draw for garden shoppers are the plants grown exclusively by Master Gardeners. The sale and market have expanded into two buildings at the Johnson County Fairgrounds,” said Emil Rinderspacher, sale coordinator. “A contributing factor is our Plant Sale & Flea Market was paused for two years during the COVID-19 pandemic while the number of people gardening has grown exponentially.”

Recommended for you