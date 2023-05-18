IOWA CITY — Gardening enthusiasts, call your friends to let them know the Johnson County Master Gardeners (JCMG) will host its 14th annual Plant Sale & Flea Market Saturday, May 20, from 9:00 a.m. to noon, at the Johnson County Fairgrounds in Buildings B & C.
Organizers say the activity is growing bigger and better than ever. “The biggest draw for garden shoppers are the plants grown exclusively by Master Gardeners. The sale and market have expanded into two buildings at the Johnson County Fairgrounds,” said Emil Rinderspacher, sale coordinator. “A contributing factor is our Plant Sale & Flea Market was paused for two years during the COVID-19 pandemic while the number of people gardening has grown exponentially.”
Shoppers will find a wide range of perennial flowers, vegetables and herbs, shrubs and woody plants as well as the Flea Market items and gift selections available for sale. Shoppers may also select unique gifts at the Butterfly House Silent Auction. The Butterfly House is open to the public during the Johnson County 4-H & FFA Fair.
The very popular Flea Market has a generous supply of garden items made available through estate donations. Shoppers will find previously owned garden tools, plant containers, equipment, yard art, books, and other items.
Rinderspacher said area residents can donate used garden items to the Master Gardeners program for the Flea Market. “All items must be clean and in working order and we do not accept chemicals.” Flea Market donations can be dropped off Thursday, May 18, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Friday, May 19, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the south entrance to Building C at the Fairgrounds. Iowa City residents are encouraged to contact city officials about the Swap Shop for partially consumed or unopened products such as paint, cleaning supplies, and auto fluids.
Proceeds from the annual JCMG Plant Sale & Flea Market support JCMG programs and operations, Kirkwood Community College Horticulture Scholarships and 4-H Awards.
Organized in 1982, Johnson County Master Gardeners is an educational volunteer program, sponsored by Iowa State University and Johnson County Extension and Outreach. The JCMG program provides current, research-based, home horticulture information and education to the citizens of Iowa through programs and projects. Master Gardeners receive horticulture training and volunteer to promote a mission of education and service.