DES MOINES — Jordan Schmidt made it onto the podium at the 2023 State Wrestling Championships this past weekend with a seventh-place finish at 132 pounds. Schmidt, a sophomore, recorded his first state tournament win Wednesday (Feb. 15) when he pinned Southwest Iowa’s Gabe Johnson (36-13) in 2:32 in the first round. A second-round loss to North Fayette Valley’s Nick Koch (36-5) sent him to the consolation brackets on Thursday (Feb. 16) where he pounded out three wins. Hampton-Dumont-CAL’s Charlie Showalter (33-15) fell to Schmidt in 3:20, Schmidt took an 8-6 decision from West Marshall’s JD Downs (32-13) and a 5-2 decision from Clear Lake’s Max Currier (33-5) for the second, third, and fourth consolation rounds.

In the fifth consolation round Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Bo Koedam (47-8) pinned Schmidt in the first tiebreaker (overtime) period in 7:58. Schmidt rallied back in the seventh-place match with a 3-1 decision against Central DeWitt’s Royce Butt (34-8). Schmidt finished the season at 35-11.

