Isn’t it interesting how much better Spencer Petras looks when he has time to throw?
Also, how much better the offense looks when it has a running game?
For the first time all season, the Hawkeyes played solid offense, and shut down defense and good special teams.
“I was pleased how the guys prepared and stayed the course,” said Kirk Ferentz. “Most importantly they played well today.”
Iowa offense
I don’t think I’ve started with the Hawkeye offense all season.
The Hawks came into the game averaging 14 points, 81.4 rushing yards and 145.9 yards passing.
The Hawks shutout the Wildcats 20-0 at half, ran for 142 yards and passed for 252 in the first half.
Spencer Petras, who came into the game completing only 53% of his passes, was 21-30 for 220 yards, one touchdown pass, one touchdown run and was sacked only once.
Spencer has been getting crushed by the media and the fans but keeps showing up and had his best game the season. After every game, win or lose, Spencer answers the tough questions and is proving to be a good leader.
“Our protection was much, much better and it gave Spencer a chance to settle his feet,” said Captain Kirk. “It was good to see him actually run too. Not that that’s pretty but it was productive. It was a really good job. Good throws and good catches.”
Spencer found eight different receivers with Sam LaPorta leading the way with five receptions.
Sam leads the Hawkeyes with 41 receptions with Nico Ragaini (who had four catches against the Cats) second with 18.
Iowa needs to spread the ball around more although Sam is as sure handed as they come.
The offensive line had their best game with Kaleb Johnson running for 88 yards on 18 carries.
Arland Bruce also scored on a 23-yard end around.
“Hopefully, it’s a sign of things to come,” said the headman. “We moved Conner (Colby) inside and it looked like Jack (Plumb) did a good job at tackle. Hopefully we got the guys at the right spots, and we settled in.”
I’ve been trying to stay off the Hawkeye message boards and radio talk shows because Iowa fans can be great, they can also be pretty critical when the Hawks are losing. I saw some signs in the stands that said, “Fire Brian Ferentz.” I don’t think that’s going to happen.
Brian has made some tough calls this year, but he could call the best play and if one person breaks down on the play it doesn’t work.
Iowa defense
Coming into the game, the Hawks were giving up 16.1 points, 81.4 yards on the ground and 145.9 in the air. Northwestern came into the game averaging 18.6 points, 127 yards on the ground and 262 in the air.
The Hawks held the Cats to 18 net yards rushing and 159 in the air.
For the season, the Wildcats had given up eight sacks.
The Hawkeyes had seven sacks by seven different players last Saturday.
Jay Higgins had a career 12 tackles and Kevonte Merriweather had his second interception of the year.
The Cats were 7-17 on third downs.
“The guys did a great job on third downs,” said the coach. “The coaches gave our players a real chance and we were able to put pressure on them which was good to see.”
After eight games, the Hawks are 4th in scoring defense (15.8 ppg.), 4th in rushing defense (93.5) and 4th in passing defense (172.1) in the Big Ten.
Jack Campbell continues to lead Iowa and the Big Ten with 80 tackles and Cooper DeJean has three interceptions. Lukas Van Ness leads the Hawks with 7.5 tackles for a loss and 4.0 sacks. Cooper and Quinn Schulte lead Iowa with six pass break-ups for the season.
Iowa special teams
Drew Stevens continues to impress going 4-4 on field goals including which is a career high.
The 54-yard field goal in the fourth quarter was also a career best.
Drew is 11-12 on field goals this year and 12-12 on extra points.
“Drew did a nice job, he’s been practicing well,” said Captain Kirk. “LeVar Woods, special teams coach, called the 54-yard kick. He said Drew could make it.”
Tory Taylor had an off day by shanking his only punt that went 12 yards.
Next Game
Up next is a trip to Purdue.
The Boilermakers have beaten Iowa two straight and have two Hawkeyes playing for them.
Charlie Jones leads the Big Ten with 72 receptions and nine touchdowns and Tyrone Tracy has caught 24 passes. Allen O’Connell leads the Big Ten in passing averaging 324 yards per game.
The Boilermaker defense is ranked 8th in total defense, 7th in rushing defense and 9th in passing defense.
Could it be a shootout?
Flashback Game
The flashback game was November 11, 2000, against 12th ranked Northwestern.
Kirk Ferentz was in his second season as head man for the Hawkeyes and Iowa was 2-8 going into the game.
The Cats were 7-3, 5-2 in the Big Ten.
Kyle McCann threw two touchdown passes and ran for a touchdown as the Hawks upset the Wildcats 27-17. Kyle was 17-27 for 250 yards including TD passes to Kahlil Hill and Kevin Kasper.
Kyle finished the Hawkeye scoring with a one-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Nate Kaeding kicked two field goals and Bob Sanders led the defense with 14 tackles.
Iowa finished 3-9 that year.