Kayla Young recognized by Governor Reynolds
Lt. Governor Adam Gregg, Kayla Young, and Governor Kim Reynolds

WEST DES MOINES — Kayla Young, a student at Solon High School, was recognized by Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Governor Adam Gregg for outstanding academic achievement at the 21st Annual Governor’s Scholar Recognition Ceremony April 30 at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines.

The statewide program, sponsored by the Iowa Governor’s Office, Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) and its title sponsor the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation (IFBF), honored 422 high school seniors from across Iowa.

