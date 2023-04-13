Diamond Vogel and Keep Iowa Beautiful announced the grant awards for the 2023 Paint Iowa Beautiful program. The program provides free paint to a wide variety of public service projects throughout Iowa including the Solon Public Library’s community meeting room.
“Diamond Vogel is thrilled to work with many local volunteers that help build communities and enhance their communities’ economic vitality. Passionate volunteers like those engaged in Paint Iowa Beautiful make Iowa a great place to live,” said Doug Vogel, Vice-President, Marketing, of the Iowa-based company.
“The Paint Iowa Beautiful program gives Keep Iowa Beautiful a unique opportunity to directly help volunteers improve their neighborhoods and communities,” said Andy Frantz, Executive Director of Keep Iowa Beautiful. “These projects not only help beautify the area, but they also have a direct effect on community pride and improve the economic vitality of the communities involved.”
In the 20-year partnership with Keep Iowa Beautiful, Diamond Vogel has awarded over 13,270 gallons of paint for 1,438 community projects in Iowa.
In addition to paint projects, join over 30 communities participating in Keep Iowa Beautiful’s Pick Up Iowa annual program by cleaning up litter and trash along Iowa’s roadsides, neighborhoods, streets, school grounds, parks, and streams. Encourage your community mayor, city council or county supervisors to announce several days or a week as PICK-UP YOUR COMMUNITY. Pick-Up Iowa is being held through July 31st, 2023, on any dates that work for your community. To participate you must register your group/organization at https://keepiowabeautiful.org/get-involved/community-outreach-opportunities/pick-up-iowa/. The first 35 communities who sign up will be awarded a $50 reimbursement that can be utilized to purchase supplies for the pick-up event.
About Diamond Vogel
Diamond Vogel is a manufacturer of high-quality paint and coatings based in Orange City, Iowa. Founded in 1926, Diamond Vogel provides coating solutions to the industrial, architectural, industrial wood, aerosol, traffic, and toll manufacturing markets. For more information about Diamond Vogel, visit their website at diamondvogel.com.
About Keep Iowa Beautiful
Keep Iowa Beautiful was established in 2000 by Governor Robert D. Ray and Donald F. Lamberti becoming the 23rd State Affiliate of Keep America Beautiful. It is a 501c3 charitable organization working with citizens, neighborhoods and communities in improving the vitality and cultural health of the state of Iowa. KIB is helping build stronger communities to develop sustainable futures. For more information see our web page at www.keepiowabeautiful.com