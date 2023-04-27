IOWA CITY — Since the COVID-19 pandemic, our country’s healthcare system has been hit with nursing shortages and burnout, jeopardizing patient care and experience. If you or a family member has spent time in the hospital, you understand nurses’ crucial role in patient care and experience. Due to COVID precautions, the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital has had to eliminate volunteers, and nurses now must administer treatment while distracting and playing with the children.

In the most recent staff engagement survey, the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital staff reported that 33% feel they have an unreasonable amount of job stress, over half struggle to free their mind from work when they leave, and 44% lose sleep over work issues. Northwestern Mutual Eastern Iowa aims to change all of that. In 2021, the firm took $35,000 and created the Northwestern Mutual Eastern Iowa Pediatric Oncology Nursing Support Fund. The primary objective of that fund is to enhance the care and experience families have at The Pediatric Cancer and Blood Disorders Center by investing in the nursing staff who serves that floor. The fund provides holistic long-term support to the nursing staff by investing in initiatives to improve morale, enhance the culture, help the hospital recruit and retain great nurses, and address the nursing shortage.

