IOWA CITY — Since the COVID-19 pandemic, our country’s healthcare system has been hit with nursing shortages and burnout, jeopardizing patient care and experience. If you or a family member has spent time in the hospital, you understand nurses’ crucial role in patient care and experience. Due to COVID precautions, the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital has had to eliminate volunteers, and nurses now must administer treatment while distracting and playing with the children.
In the most recent staff engagement survey, the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital staff reported that 33% feel they have an unreasonable amount of job stress, over half struggle to free their mind from work when they leave, and 44% lose sleep over work issues. Northwestern Mutual Eastern Iowa aims to change all of that. In 2021, the firm took $35,000 and created the Northwestern Mutual Eastern Iowa Pediatric Oncology Nursing Support Fund. The primary objective of that fund is to enhance the care and experience families have at The Pediatric Cancer and Blood Disorders Center by investing in the nursing staff who serves that floor. The fund provides holistic long-term support to the nursing staff by investing in initiatives to improve morale, enhance the culture, help the hospital recruit and retain great nurses, and address the nursing shortage.
In an effort to support and sustain the fund, the firm is hosting a Kentucky Derby watch party fundraiser at Kinnick Stadium in the Mediacom Outdoor Club Level on May 6 from 2:30 – 6:30 pm. The event will be complete with Kentucky Derby-inspired food and drinks, bourbon tasting hosted by Cedar Ridge, live Blue Grass Music from The Anderegg Family Band, a silent auction, fundraiser horse race betting, and speakers who know the importance of investing in our nurses. Derby attire and hats are encouraged!
“We are proud to support a mission that continually makes progress on saving the lives of children with cancer while providing the highest levels of comfort and compassion,” shares Kalvin Grabau Keele, Managing Partner of Northwestern Mutual Eastern Iowa. “To be able to come alongside the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital and create a tailwind for the heroes (nurses and doctors) of the hospital is very fulfilling and one our entire firm is committed to.”
You can purchase your tickets today on Eventbrite! Ticket price includes admission, entertainment, live music, food, and bourbon tasting. If you or your business is interested in doing more to support this fundraiser or would like to be sponsor, please reach out to committee chair, Crystal Walter at crystal.walter@nm.com.
Enjoy an afternoon at Kinnick and help make a difference for the nurses doing such impactful work and for the families at the hospital that need their support.
