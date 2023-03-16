Kirkwood Community College’s Continuing Education and Training Services division has announced a new series of professional development offerings called Growing Your Mind (G.Y.M.) beginning on March 21 at Kirkwood's Linn County Regional Center in Hiawatha. The classes are intended to provide opportunities for area professionals to explore in-demand power skills and boost critical competencies.

Centered around a strength-training theme, G.Y.M. courses focus on honing professional skillsets and sought-after talents in lieu of an actual physical workout. Classes in the series are independent of each other and will be held every few weeks in concise, two-hour increments. Topics covered will range from leadership to emotional intelligence to decision making, among others.

