Kirkwood Community College’s Continuing Education and Training Services division has announced a new series of professional development offerings called Growing Your Mind (G.Y.M.) beginning on March 21 at Kirkwood's Linn County Regional Center in Hiawatha. The classes are intended to provide opportunities for area professionals to explore in-demand power skills and boost critical competencies.
Centered around a strength-training theme, G.Y.M. courses focus on honing professional skillsets and sought-after talents in lieu of an actual physical workout. Classes in the series are independent of each other and will be held every few weeks in concise, two-hour increments. Topics covered will range from leadership to emotional intelligence to decision making, among others.
According to Kirkwood Program Developer Debi Stark, the new series of classes is specifically designed for those looking to gain or improve the vital skills necessary to advance their careers.
“G.Y.M. courses are perfect for driven professionals, individual contributors, informal leaders, pipeline leaders and current leaders,” said Stark. “The soft skills we are focusing on are universal and can be applied to any job or field. We have received valuable feedback from many of our partner employers who have highlighted the importance of proficiency in certain areas for career growth and advancement opportunities. If someone is looking to move up or desires further development in professional or leadership skills, these classes are definitely for them.”
G.Y.M. Course Offerings:
Core Strength – Leading from the Inside Out March 21, 1 – 3 p.m.
Stretching Your Emotional Intelligence Skills April 12, 9 – 11 a.m.
Speaking Truthfully, Listening Mindfully to Diffuse Conflict April 27, 1 – 3 p.m.
Coaching – The Skill That Changes Everything May 10, 9 – 11 a.m.
Who Would Follow You? May 23, 1 – 3 p.m.
Accountability in Action June 14, 9 – 11 a.m.
The Differences Between Management and Leadership June 27, 1 – 3 p.m.
Sculpting Your Culture July 12, 1 – 3 p.m.
Decision Making for Peak Performance July 27, 1 – 3 p.m.
Talent Fitness: Recruiting and Retaining Top Performers Aug. 10, 1 – 3 p.m.