IOWA CITY — Kirkwood Community College announced today that it will move a majority of its Iowa City operations to the Kirkwood Regional Center at the University of Iowa in Coralville beginning in the fall of 2023. The institution is also exploring the possibility of expanding its partnership with Iowa City Public Schools at the district’s newly acquired facility on the ACT campus.

In a message to faculty and staff, Kirkwood President Lori Sundberg detailed the institution’s plans for course offerings in Johnson County moving forward. The move of both credit and noncredit classes to the regional center will enable the college to continue to meet the needs of Johnson County while decreasing the operational costs of having two large facilities in the same metro area. In addition, the institution will reduce the number of sections offered to best meet the needs of current enrollment levels in Johnson County. The message also explained that a potential expansion of the partnership with Iowa City Public Schools at the ACT campus allows Kirkwood to maintain a presence in Iowa City, while positioning both organizations to expand upon an already valuable collaboration.

