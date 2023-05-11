INDEPENDENCE — Solon’s varsity golf girls won their first WaMaC East championship in at least a decade Monday, May 1 at a windy Three Elms Golf Course in Independence.
“The windy conditions made it very tough to score but we had four golfers in the 40s on our way to the title,” said Coach Curtis Hendrickson.
The Lady Spartans finished the day with 183 for the win followed by West Delaware (189), Independence (213), and Marion (230).
West Delaware’s Susie Funke medaled with 43 while Sydney Dee took runner up with 44. Rylie Greazel also carded 44 on the afternoon with Taylor Dee at 47, and Izzy Frees at 48. Lilly Houtakker (51) and Peyton Pentico (60) rounded out Solon’s lineup.
Solon 2nd at Tipton Invitational
The ladies took second Friday, May 5 at Tipton’s invitational at the Tipton Golf & Country Club with 390 behind the host Tigers’ 386. West Branch (398), Camanche (445), Wilton (477), Regina Catholic (514), and North Cedar (554) rounded out the field. Durant, West Liberty, and Williamsburg did not play.
Upcoming schedule
Wednesday, May 17 – Class 3A Regionals at Pin Oak Golf Course, Manchester. 10:00 a.m.
Thursday and Friday, May 25-26 – IGHSAU Class 3A State Tournament, Pheasant Ridge, Cedar Falls
Admission — $10. Online tickets must be purchased through Bound (www.gobound.com).
9:00 a.m. shotgun start Thursday, 8:30 a.m. tee times Friday.
Spectator carts sales begin Monday, May 22 at 8:00 a.m. Spectators must call the course clubhouse of their desired location to reserve their cart on a first-come basis. $40/day.