SOLON — The Lady Spartans won their final WaMaC Conference triangular of the year Thursday, April 27 at Saddleback Ridge.
Solon’s varsity won with 171 to West Delaware’s 182 and Vinton-Shellsburg’s 220.
The top-five spots on the leaderboard belonged to Solon with medalist Lilly Houtakker’s 41, runner up Taylor Dee’s 42, and 44 from Rylie Greazel, Peyton Pentico, and Izzy Frees. Sydney Dee carded 46.
“We had another solid night tonight, all 6 golfers played well,” said Coach Curtis Hendrickson. “Taylor and Lilly both had great rounds for their last home meet. We are proud of them and the team as a whole. They’ve put in a lot of work and it has paid off this year. The girls were saying afterwards that we still have work to do. We love that attitude.”
The Solon JV squad topped Vinton-Shellsburg 212-250 led by Mya Miller’s 49 and followed by Bailey Wooley (50), Madalynn Harp (55), Emma Phelps (58), and Brynn Deike and Jaya Farlinger (61). Julia Steinbrech carded 54 with 59 from Ashley Farnsworth.
Upcoming schedule
Friday, May 5 – Invitational at Tipton Golf and Country Club. 12:00 p.m.
Monday, May 8 – WaMaC Meet at Wildcat Golf course, Shellsburg. 9:00 a.m.
Wednesday, May 17 – Regional tournament
Thursday May 25-Friday, May 26 – Class 3A State Tournament, Pheasant Ridge Golf Course, Cedar Falls.