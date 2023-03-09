DES MOINES — The Lady Spartans’ first State Basketball Tournament campaign since 2006 ended in heartbreak Thursday, March 2 in a Class 3A semifinal clash with the Warriors of Sioux Center as the No. 7-seeded team held off a late Solon (seeded No. 2) rally for a 46-44 win.

Both teams struggled offensively in the first period, which was won 10-4 by the Warriors with Callie Levin draining a three-point bucket to put Solon on the scoreboard, and Anna Quillin putting in a free throw. Sioux Center went up 14-10 in the second despite two baskets and pair of free throws by Hailey Miller. Miller, a junior, would go on to lead the Spartans with 17 points. Mia Stahle brought Solon to within three thanks to a three-point basket, but the Warriors charged ahead to a 22-13 advantage at the half.

