Claire LaDage (3) accepts the Class 3A State Tournament Semifinals trophy after a 46-44 loss to No.7-seeded Sioux Center Thursday, March 2 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines as Addi Greene (2), Gabie Knight (31), Akor Balmer (25), and Kerrigan Lyons look on. It was the first State Tournament appearance for the Lady Spartans since 2006, and the first semifinals appearance since 1998.
Mia Stahle (10), Sara Holtz (15), and Addi Greene react to their 46-44 loss to No.7-seeded Sioux Center Thursday, March 2 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines in the semifinals of the Class 3A Girls State Basketball Tournament.
Callie Levin (center) and the rest of the Solon Lady Spartans tearfully raise their hands together for the final time this season following their 46-44 loss to No.7-seeded Sioux Center Thursday, March 2 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines in the semifinals of the Class 3A Girls State Basketball Tournament. It was the first State Tournament appearance for the Lady Spartans since 2006, and the first semifinals appearance since 1998.
Delainey Durr says a little prayer as the situation looks grim in the second half of a Class 3A State Tournament semifinal game against Sioux Center. Solon fell 46-44 after rallying in the fourth period.
Hailey Miller (4) attempts a layup under pressure from a pair of Sioux Center Warriors Thursday, March 2 during a Class 3A State Tournament semifinal game at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. The Warriors ended Solon’s season with a 46-44 loss despite a game high 17 points from Miller.
Hailey Miller (4) drives in for a layup Thursday, March 2 during a Class 3A State Tournament semifinal game at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. The Warriors ended Solon’s season with a 46-44 loss despite a game high 17 points from Miller.
Callie Levin (23), Sara Holtz (15), Hailey Miller (4), and Mia Stahle (10) lead the Lady Spartans out of the tunnel and back onto the floor to start the second half of a Class 3A State Tournament semifinals game against Sioux Center Thursday, March 2 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. The Warriors ended Solon’s season with a 46-44 loss before taking the championship the next day with a 62-47 win over Benton Community.
Callie Levin (23) rallies her teammates from the bench as Delainey Durr (5) and Claire LaDage (3) look on during the second half of a Class 3A State Tournament semifinals game against Sioux Center Thursday, March 2 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. The Warriors ended Solon’s season with a 46-44 loss.
Claire LaDage (3) accepts the Class 3A State Tournament Semifinals trophy after a 46-44 loss to No.7-seeded Sioux Center Thursday, March 2 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines as Addi Greene (2), Gabie Knight (31), Akor Balmer (25), and Kerrigan Lyons look on. It was the first State Tournament appearance for the Lady Spartans since 2006, and the first semifinals appearance since 1998.
Mia Stahle (10), Sara Holtz (15), and Addi Greene react to their 46-44 loss to No.7-seeded Sioux Center Thursday, March 2 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines in the semifinals of the Class 3A Girls State Basketball Tournament.
Callie Levin (center) and the rest of the Solon Lady Spartans tearfully raise their hands together for the final time this season following their 46-44 loss to No.7-seeded Sioux Center Thursday, March 2 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines in the semifinals of the Class 3A Girls State Basketball Tournament. It was the first State Tournament appearance for the Lady Spartans since 2006, and the first semifinals appearance since 1998.
Delainey Durr says a little prayer as the situation looks grim in the second half of a Class 3A State Tournament semifinal game against Sioux Center. Solon fell 46-44 after rallying in the fourth period.
Hailey Miller (4) attempts a layup under pressure from a pair of Sioux Center Warriors Thursday, March 2 during a Class 3A State Tournament semifinal game at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. The Warriors ended Solon’s season with a 46-44 loss despite a game high 17 points from Miller.
Hailey Miller (4) drives in for a layup Thursday, March 2 during a Class 3A State Tournament semifinal game at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. The Warriors ended Solon’s season with a 46-44 loss despite a game high 17 points from Miller.
Callie Levin (23), Sara Holtz (15), Hailey Miller (4), and Mia Stahle (10) lead the Lady Spartans out of the tunnel and back onto the floor to start the second half of a Class 3A State Tournament semifinals game against Sioux Center Thursday, March 2 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. The Warriors ended Solon’s season with a 46-44 loss before taking the championship the next day with a 62-47 win over Benton Community.
Callie Levin (23) rallies her teammates from the bench as Delainey Durr (5) and Claire LaDage (3) look on during the second half of a Class 3A State Tournament semifinals game against Sioux Center Thursday, March 2 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. The Warriors ended Solon’s season with a 46-44 loss.
DES MOINES — The Lady Spartans’ first State Basketball Tournament campaign since 2006 ended in heartbreak Thursday, March 2 in a Class 3A semifinal clash with the Warriors of Sioux Center as the No. 7-seeded team held off a late Solon (seeded No. 2) rally for a 46-44 win.
Both teams struggled offensively in the first period, which was won 10-4 by the Warriors with Callie Levin draining a three-point bucket to put Solon on the scoreboard, and Anna Quillin putting in a free throw. Sioux Center went up 14-10 in the second despite two baskets and pair of free throws by Hailey Miller. Miller, a junior, would go on to lead the Spartans with 17 points. Mia Stahle brought Solon to within three thanks to a three-point basket, but the Warriors charged ahead to a 22-13 advantage at the half.
The Warriors opened the third period with a six-point run while holding Solon to a free throw by Miller for a 28-14 lead. Stahle nailed her second three-point basket, but the Warriors answered in-kind making it 31-17. Four free throws from Kolby Lietz and a basket from Levin helped keep the Spartans in the game but Sioux Center took a 33-24 advantage into the final eight minutes. Down, but not out, the Lady Spartans fought back in the fourth as Quillin sank a pair of free throws and Levin nailed a three-point basket to bring Solon to a five-point deficit, 35-30. Miller cut the gap to 35-32 with a field goal and a Stahle free throw made it 37-33. Sioux Center added four consecutive free throws to go back up 41-33 but with just under two minutes left Miller nailed a wide-open three making it 41-36.
Levin, who had been battling foul trouble throughout the game, was called for her fifth and final foul with 1:29 left to go. After trading free throws the Warriors led 43-38, but Miller put up two points with 1:08 left making it 43-40. Quillin drew a foul with 38 seconds left, nailed both shots from the stripe, and cut the gap to 43-42. The Warriors increased their lead to 45-42 with two more shots from the stripe. With 18.2 seconds left, Hilary Wilson launched a three-point shot that bounced in and out. Sioux Center drew another foul and put in one free throw to go up 46-42. Miller scored with 9.5 seconds left making it 46-44 and less than a full second later forced a turnover in front of their own bench but were unfortunately unable to capitalize.
In addition to Miller’s game high 17 points Stahle produced nine with eight from Levin, six from Quillin, and four by Lietz. Quillin led Solon in rebounds with 11. For the Warriors Makenna Walhof led with 14 points and Willow Bleaker had a dozen.
The Warriors advanced to the 3A Championship where they defeated WaMaC West’s Benton Community 62-47.
Miller and Bleeker (Captain) were named to the Class 3A All-Tournament Team with Benton’s Mckenna Kramer and Jenna Twedt, Vinton-Shellsburg’s Jenna Twedt, and Sioux Center’s Tatum Schmalbeck.