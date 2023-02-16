SOLON — 160 junior and middle school girls from 11 area schools cross-faced, chicken-winged, chose up, chose down, and met in one-on-one competition on the mats in Solon’s first Middle School wrestling tournament Tuesday, Feb. 7 at the high school.

Jake Munson, varsity head coach and an assistant to the middle school program, talked about the tournament and how girls’ wrestling has gained in popularity.

