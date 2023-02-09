CORALVILLE — History was made this past weekend as three Solon Lady Spartan wrestlers competed in the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s (IGHSAU) first State Championships in the Xtreme Arena in Coralville. McKenna Rogers, Kara VeDepo, and Olivia Bonnema qualified Jan. 27 in a Region 6 Qualifying Meet at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids with Rogers winning at 105 pounds, VeDepo placing third at 110, and Bonnema placing third at 135.

Rogers (38-3), a freshman, became the first Solon girl to place in a State Meet with her fifth-place finish in the two-day tournament. She pinned Eagle Grove’s Evelyn Jergenson (15-14) in 1:50 in the first round and pinned Raccoon River-Northwest’s Liv Halfpap (34-17) in 1:29 in the second round. Bettendorf’s Taylor Strief (37-4) took a 7-4 decision from Rogers in the quarterfinals however, dropping her to the consolation brackets where she bounced back with a pin in 3:38 over Dallas Center-Grimes’ Ava Gannon (13-4) and took an 11-2 major decision from Lewis Central’s Maya Humlicek (48-4) to advance to the consolation semifinals. There, Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Hillary Trainor (43-6) won an 8-7 decision sending Rogers to the 5th place match where she pinned Cedar Falls’ Lauren Whitt (40-11) in 3:59.

