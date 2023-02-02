CEDAR RAPIDS — Three Lady Spartans made school history last week and in doing so are now forever a part of girls sports in the state of Iowa. McKenna Rogers, Kara VeDepo, and Olivia Bonnema qualified for the first Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s State Wrestling Tournament with their performances in a Super Regional state qualifying tournament Friday, Jan. 27 at the Aliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids.

Rogers (33-1), a freshman, won at 105 pounds after receiving three byes, pinning East Buchanan’s Valeria Torres (29-23) in 3:26 in the semifinals, and pinning Waverly-Shell Rock’s Macy Tiedt (28-15) in 1:51 in the championship match. She also won the WaMaC Conference Tournament January 23 by pinning Sarah Greiner of Independence in 2:54.

