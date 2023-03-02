DES MOINES — The Lady Spartans won the opening round of their first Girls State Basketball Tournament since 2006 Monday, Feb. 27 as they survived the Golden Eagles of Wahlert Catholic (Dubuque) with a 54-46 win.

Solon won the first period 18-13 with a balanced attack as Callie Levin, Hailey Miller, Mia Stahle. And Kobi Lietz scored. Miller hit the first of two three-pointers to make it 17-11 with less than a minute remaining in the quarter. Hillary Wilson opened the second period with the first of two three-pointers making it 21-16, Levin hit her 44th three-pointer of the season to make it 26-18, and Wilson struck again from outside the arc to make it a 28-18 ballgame. Wilson’s shot bounced around on the rim and backboard before spinning around the rim for a few circuits before finally dropping through. The Lady Spartans led 29-22 at halftime.

