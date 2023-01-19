A busy week led to three more wins for the Lady Spartans, and the top of the WaMaC East.
Solon 76 South Tama 16
The week opened with a 76-16 pounding of the South Tama Trojans in Tama Tuesday, Jan. 10. Solon led 25-2 at the end of the first period and were up 52-8 at halftime. The Trojans mustered only three points in the third to trail 60-11 under the continuous clock and going into the final period.
Callie Levin led all with 17 points, Mia Stahle had 15 including three three-point baskets, Kobi Lietz produced ten, Addi Greene had nine points, Hailey Miller, Hilary Wilson, and Kerrigan Lyons had six point nights each with four by Delainey Durr and three from Trea Eidahl.
Wilson led Solon on the boards with seven rebounds, Anna Quillin pulled down six, Levin made five, Greene had four, Lietz, Miller, and Eidahl made three apiece with two from Durr and Lyons. Levin had five assists and five steals on the night as well.
Solon 56 West Branch 12
The Lady Spartans moved up to No.3 in Class 3A in the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s rankings and celebrated with a 56-12 non-conference win over West Branch in the Bears’ den in a make-up of a pre-Christmas break game, which was postponed due to weather.
Solon led 12-2 at the end of the first, were up 36-6 at halftime, and led 45-12 after three quarters of play. Lady Spartan defense held the Bears scoreless in the final eight minutes.
Stahle led all with 15 points including three three-pointers, Levin had 14, Lietz and Miller produced nine points each with four by Quillin, three from Durr, and two by Lyons.
Wilson dominated the boards with nine rebounds, Stahle, Levin, and Quillin made three each with two by Miller and one from Lietz. Levin made eight assists and six steals.
Solon 47 West Delaware 46
Friday the 13th turned frightening for Sparty’s Girls as they survived the West Delaware Hawks, fending off an upset attempt and pulling out a 47-46 win. The Hawks entered the contest at 4-7 overall while Solon was 11-1.
The Hawks led 18-8 at the end of the first period and held a 28-22 halftime advantage before the game tied at 34 after three quarters of play. Solon outscored the Hawks 13-12 in the fourth for the slimmest margin of victory.
West Delaware’s Brooke Krogmann led all with 26 points and eight rebounds while Levin led Solon with 18. Lietz had 11, Wilson produced nine, Miller had fie, and Quillin contributed four. Wilson had six rebounds with fie apiece by Miller, Levin, and Quillin. Lietz and Durr made one rebound each. Lietz, Stahle, and Levin had two assists each with three steals by Levin.
Upcoming Schedule
Independence visits for a girl-boy doubleheader Friday, Jan. 20 with the JV girls and freshmen boys at 4:30 p.m., varsity girls and sophomore boys at 6:00, and varsity boys at 7:15. North Polk visits for a non-conference doubleheader Saturday, Jan. 21 with the JV girls and sophomore boys at 1:30 p.m., varsity girls and freshmen boys at 3:00, and varsity boys at 4:30. Marion will host a doubleheader Tuesday, Jan. 24 with freshman and sophomore boys at 4:30 p.m., JV girls and varsity boys at 6:00, and the varsity girls at 7:15.
WaMaC East Standings (Monday, Jan. 16)
Conference Overall
Solon 7-1 12-1
Mount Vernon 4-3 9-5
Marion 3-3 6-7
West Delaware 3-4 5-9
Independence 1-6 5-8