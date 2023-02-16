SOLON — The Lady Spartans closed out the regular season with a blowout win over Independence and cruised through a Class 3A quarterfinal game against Fairfield, sending them to the semifinals and a Wednesday, Feb. 15 visit from Davis County with a six-game winning streak, the WaMaC East championship, a No. 2 ranking from the Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union, and the No. 1 seed in 3A Region 2.
Solon 61 Independence 27
It was a season sweep against WaMaC East foe Independence Tuesday, Feb. 7 in the Mustangs’ corral after beating them 59-23 at home Jan. 20. Solon blasted “Indee” 21-8 in the first period and held a 39-14 halftime advantage. 16 more points went up in the third for a 55-21 advantage going into the final eight minutes.
Hailey Miller led all with 20 points, Callie Levin produced 11, Anna Quillin had eight, Claire LaDage put up seven, Kobi Lietz had a six-point night with five from Hillary Wilson and two apiece by Mia Stahle and Delainey Durr. Levin led on the boards with eight rebounds and made eight assists and four steals, Wilson and Quillin had five rebounds each with three by Lietz, two from LaDage, and one apiece by Durr and Gabie Knight.
Solon ended the regular season with a 19-2 record overall.
Solon 75 Fairfield 31
On paper, Solon’s record vs. the Fairfield Trojans’ 2-18 looked like a complete mismatch with victory all but assured. However, as Head Coach Jamie Smith said, you can’t take anything for granted.
“You have to have a mindset that it can come to a screeching halt if you’re not careful. If you lose, you’re done.”
Sparty’s Ladies gave themselves a cushion racking up 11 points in the first two minutes including a pair of back-to-back baskets mere seconds apart by Lietz, a pair of free throws by Wilson, and a three-pointer (with an assist from Lietz). After a timeout by the Trojans, Miller drained a three-pointer. The 14-0 lead held until the Trojans put up a pair of free throws halfway through the period. Miller sank her second three-pointer making it 17-2 before the Trojans scored twice prompting Smith to call a time out, putting the brakes on any momentum shift.
With 1:57 left in the quarter a Trojan tried to put up a shot but instead managed to wedge the ball between the rim and the backboard. From the bleachers, Brett White confidently strolled onto the floor, executed a jump shot and smacked the ball free to thunderous applause. Levin followed shortly after with her second three-pointer for a 20-6 lead at the end of the period.
Miah Stahle knocked down a three-pointer early in the second for a 23-8 lead while Levin sank her third for a 26-8 advantage. Lietz made a grab, drove down the floor and dumped in two more points making it 28-8 and prompting another Fairfield timeout with 6:09 until the half. Levin drained yet another three-pointer and scored off a steal making it 33-8 before a Trojan three-pointer. Stahle hit her second three-pointer of the night for a 36-11 lead with three minutes left and just before a ten-point run by the Lady Spartans including a three-pointer from Kerrigan Lyons, who came in off the bench. Lyons opened the evening by singing the National Anthem. Levin closed out the first half with her fifth three-pointer and a 46-13 lead.
A pair of Wilson free throws triggered the 35-point continuous clock, which remained in effect for the rest of the fourth period. With three minutes remaining Solon had a 54-17 lead including a basket from Wilson. Addi Greene drained a three-pointer, sank a free throw, and three field goals in the final seven minutes, which saw the entirety of the Solon bench getting playing time. Akor Balmer, Gabie Knight, Greene, Trea Eidahl, and Delainey Durr finished out the game.
Levin led all with 23 points including a total of five three-pointers, Miller had 11 points, Greene finished the night with ten, Wilson had a seven-point night, Lietz and Stahle had six apiece with five from LaDage, four from Durr, and three by Lyons. Levin made seven rebounds, four assists, and three steals.
“We brought the intensity early,” said Smith. “Kinda made them (Fairfield) think. I mean, they’re coming to play, they’ve got a little chip on their shoulder, they get to play the second-ranked team, not a lot to lose… they played hard man, they played really, really hard and I’m impressed with that.”
Upcoming schedule
The winner of the Solon – Davis County (9-13), and Mount Vernon (15-7) – Assumption Catholic (14-8) games will meet Saturday, Feb. 18 at 7:00 p.m. at Solon for the 3A-2 Final with a trip to Wells Fargo Arena and the 2023 State Basketball Tournament on the line. The tournament runs Monday, Feb. 27 through Saturday, March 4.
Full information on the State Tournament can be found at https://ighsau.org.