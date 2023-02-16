SOLON — The Lady Spartans closed out the regular season with a blowout win over Independence and cruised through a Class 3A quarterfinal game against Fairfield, sending them to the semifinals and a Wednesday, Feb. 15 visit from Davis County with a six-game winning streak, the WaMaC East championship, a No. 2 ranking from the Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union, and the No. 1 seed in 3A Region 2.

Solon 61 Independence 27

