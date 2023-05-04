SOLON — The Lady Spartans rolled over the West Delaware Hawks in a one-half shut out last week but then fell to the Vinton-Shellsburg Vikettes by one goal to move to 4-3 in the WaMaC East and 6-4 overall.
Solon 11, West Delaware 0
SOLON — The Lady Spartans rolled over the West Delaware Hawks in a one-half shut out last week but then fell to the Vinton-Shellsburg Vikettes by one goal to move to 4-3 in the WaMaC East and 6-4 overall.
Solon 11, West Delaware 0
Tuesday, April 25’s home match against the Hawks was dedicated to teammate Elisabeth “Biz” Petrie is fighting her own life-threatening battle against kidney disease as she undergoes dialysis and will need a transplant in the future. A CaringBridge webpage has been created where supporters can follow her medical journey, send well wishes, and even make a donation to help ease her family’s financial burden. Her CaringBridge page is www.caringbridge.org/visit/elizabethpetrie.
Morgan Link struck in the ninth minute with the first of four goals for a 1-0 lead and struck again in the twelfth minute making it 2-0. Gabby Knipper scored 25 seconds later for the 3-0 advantage. Rose McAtee dug the ball away from the Hawks’ keeper and walked it into the goal for a 4-0 lead in the 15th minute with an assist by Sofia Ortega. Link got the hat trick in the 15th minute making it 5-0, Addi Greene scored in the 24th minute making it 6-0, Tali Radcliffe scored in the 27th minute for the 7-0 lead, and Link struck again in the 29th minute making it 8-0.
Knipper got her second goal of the short night in the 29th minute and Callie Levin scored off a corner kick in the final minute. An own goal by the Hawks just before the halftime whistle made it 11-0 and ended the game on the ten-goal mercy rule.
Senior keeper Alex Paisley had a very uneventful 40 minutes in goal with no saves to be made.
Vinton-Shellsburg 2,
Solon 1
A 1-1 tie at the half led to a 2-1 win by the Vikettes Friday, April 28 in Vinton.
Morgan Link put in Solon’s sole goal in the contest, which saw 37 shots taken by the Lady Spartans with 21 shots on-goal. Alex Paisley made ten saves in 80 minutes in goal.
Upcoming schedule
Saturday, May 6 – At Williamsburg. 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 9 – At Center Point-Urbana (Fross Park). 5:00 p.m.
Thursday, May 11 – At Beckman Catholic, Dyersville. 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, May 13 – Home vs. Maquoketa. 2:00 p.m.
WaMaC East standings
Conf. Overall
Marion 7-0 8-0
Mount Vernon 4-2 5-5
Solon 4-3 6-4
West Delaware 1-7 1-9
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.