Gabby Knipper (25) can only lay still as Grace Yetley (20) and CCA’s Ellery Sandersfeld (10) battle for the ball Thursday, April 6 at Spartan Stadium. The Lady Spartans sank the “Boats” 2-1 in sudden death overtime.
It's chaos in the box as Gabby Knipper 925) and Rose McAtee (1) contend with a fleet of Clippers Thursday, April 6 at Spartan Stadium. McAtee scored both goals in a 2-1 sudden death overtime win against Clear Creek Amana.
Rose McAtee (1) embraces Elena Swan (11) in victory as CCA’s Hannah Gross (17) consoles Alanna McKibben on their loss Thursday, April 6 at Spartan Stadium. McAtee scored the winning goal in overtime as Solon topped the Clippers 2-1.
SOLON — The varsity Lady Spartans improved to 2-0 on the season with a 2-1 overtime win against Clear Creek Amana (CCA) Thursday, April 6 at home.
Rose McAtee scored in the 32nd minute for a 1-0 lead. CCA’s Halle Bormann tied the match in the 34th minute resulting in a stalemate, which lasted through the end of regulation play. McAtee struck again in the final minute of the first overtime period for the sudden death win.
Upcoming schedule
Thursday, April 13 – HOME vs. Marion. 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 15 – At Independence. 10:00 a.m.
Monday, April 17 – HOME vs. South Tama. 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 20 – HOME vs. Mid-Prairie. 5:30 p.m.