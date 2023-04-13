SOLON — The varsity Lady Spartans improved to 2-0 on the season with a 2-1 overtime win against Clear Creek Amana (CCA) Thursday, April 6 at home.

Rose McAtee scored in the 32nd minute for a 1-0 lead. CCA’s Halle Bormann tied the match in the 34th minute resulting in a stalemate, which lasted through the end of regulation play. McAtee struck again in the final minute of the first overtime period for the sudden death win.

