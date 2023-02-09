SOLON — The Lady Spartans made a pair of season sweeps last week as they knocked off West Delaware for the second time Tuesday, Jan. 31 and rival Mount Vernon Friday, Feb. 3 in a final seconds nail-biter after a close win at Mount Vernon last month. The win sealed Solon’s spot as the WaMaC East Champions with a 12-1 conference record (18-2 overall) on Senior Night.

“Winning the WaMaC was a goal of ours so that is special,” said Head Coach Jamie Smith. “Winning a conference title is hard. It is an all-season thing, not sure people realize how hard it is to do.”

