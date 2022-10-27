SOLON — The varsity volleyball team knocked off the Albia Blue Demons 3-0 (25-19, 25-12, 25-18) in a Class 3A Regional semifinal match Wednesday, October 19 at home, and advanced to the Region 7 Championship, which was held Tuesday, October 25 in West Liberty.

Delaney Bombei produced the first and last kills in the first set for a 1-1 tie and 24-18 lead. An Aly Stahle kill tied the set 5-5, a Brynn Deike ace serve made it 12-7, while a kill and ace by Bombei put Solon up 14-8. Deike slammed the ball down over the net making it 23-16.

