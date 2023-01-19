SOLON — The Lady Spartan wrestlers scored a major win in their first season as a fully-sanctioned sport Monday, Jan. 16 as they knocked off rival Mount Vernon and went 3-1 in the Corridor Duals Tournament, held at the Middle School.
Prairie, Cedar Rapids (4-0) won the tournament with Solon second, Mount Vernon (2-2) third, Liberty High (1-3) fourth, and Iowa City, City High (0-4) fifth.
Solon 42 City High 27
Olivia Bonnema (135 pounds) pinned Jeanica Mbuyi in 1:47, Alexis Anderson (140) pinned Ania Naso in 2:26, Addison Burden (145) pinned Annabelle Stelpflug in 1:13, Adlie Miller (190) pinned Kayla Moore in 56 seconds, McKenna Rogers (105) only needed 16 seconds to pin Hazel Boerner, Kara VeDepo (110) pinned Nina Yankey in 56 seconds.
Solon 48 Liberty High 24
Burden (145) pinned Evelyn Eggleston in 1:54, Miller pinned Abigial Carr in 1:15, Rogers (105) pinned Taylor Cavanh in 1:10, Abby Gregory (115) pinned Grace Philipp in 58 seconds, Alannah Mahoney pinned Alex Sharp in 24 seconds, Eleanor Gnida (130) pinned Harper Johnson in 29 seconds, and Bonnema (135) pinned Karen Ndombasi in 31 seconds.
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 57 Solon 24
Gregory (115) pinned Ava Rodriguez in 3:09, Bonnema (135) pinned Annalilia Vega in 1:28.
Solon 42 Mount Vernon 30
VeDepo (110) pinned Elizabeth Morf in 3:04, Gnida (130) pinned Ella Krob in 1:08, Bonnema (135) pinned Meika Neal in 4:45, and Alexis Anderson (140) pinned Sarah Peterson in 54 seconds.
Tournament follows a busy week
Sparty’s girls competed in three dual meets Monday, Jan. 9 at Anamosa with a win over Central Community of Elkader and losses to the host Blue Raiders and Linn-Mar.
Solon 42 Central Elkader 18
Gnida (130) pinned Elkader’s Kimberly Suhr in 1:00 and Bonnema (135) pinned Mayleigh Medberry in 1:24.
Anamosa 51 Solon 24
Burden (145) pinned Anamosa’s Hadley Frater in 1:14.
Linn-Mar 48 Solon 36
Burden (145) pinned Melena Garcia in 4:52, Rogers (105) pinned Kendra Baynes in 1:05, and Gnida (130) pinned Cecilia Hartley in 2:32.
Action in Manchester
The girls traveled to West Delaware High School for a double dual meet with the Hawks and Benton Community’s Lady Bobcats Thursday, Jan. 12 falling to the Hawks and defeating the Bobcats.
West Delaware 36 Solon 27
Bonnema (135) pinned Abigail O’Rear in 1:29, Burden (145) pinned Addison Burger in 1:09, Audrey Howell (155) won a 3-2 decision over Livvy Petlon, and Kendall Jensen (170) pinned Ella Goedken in 5:10.
Solon 39 Benton Community 24
VeDepo (110) pinned Kaitlynn Guldner in 1:27, Gnida (130) pinned Kaitlyn Bonewitz in 1:22, Anderson (140) pinned Carlie Sims in 3:43, Burden (145) pinned Madilyn Coburn in 2:00, Jensen (170) won a 9-2 decision over Milley Mason, and Miller (235) pinned Mo Brown in 58 seconds.
Upcoming schedule
Mid-Prairie and Mount Vernon visit Thursday, Jan. 19 at 5:30 p.m., the WaMaC JV tournament is Monday, Jan. 23 at Benton Community while the varsity tourney is at Williamsburg. Both start at 5:00 p.m. The Regional Qualifier meet is set for Friday, Jan. 27 at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids starting at 11:00 a.m.