SOLON — The Lady Spartan wrestlers scored a major win in their first season as a fully-sanctioned sport Monday, Jan. 16 as they knocked off rival Mount Vernon and went 3-1 in the Corridor Duals Tournament, held at the Middle School.

Prairie, Cedar Rapids (4-0) won the tournament with Solon second, Mount Vernon (2-2) third, Liberty High (1-3) fourth, and Iowa City, City High (0-4) fifth.

