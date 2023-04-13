DAVENPORT — It was meet host Pleasant Valley (PV) and Solon going for the title, followed by everybody else at the April 6 Spartan Girls Track and Field Invitational in Davenport. In this case, the host PV Spartans racked up 158 points for the win with Solon’s Lady Spartans right behind with 145. With 91 points, North Scott claimed third (91), Urbandale was fourth with 90, Bettendorf (81) secured fifth, and then it was Western Dubuque (74) and Iowa City High (60) in the season’s first big outdoor week for high school track in eastern Iowa.
Solon picked up wins in six events including four individual firsts. Sophia Stahle went 25.59 to claim the 200 meter dash win. Gracie Federspiel hit 2:20.32 for the 800 meter title (with Ashlyn Williams seventh, 2:35.31). Kayla Young’s 10:55.54 took the win in the 3000 (and had teammate Grace Fiala fourth place with her 13:44.75). Stahle came back to win the 100 hurdles in 15.84 (with Mia Stahle third, 16:34) and anchored the shuttle hurdle relay, teaming with Mia, Calla Foster and Aly Stahle for a 1:07.10 seven-second win over runner-up Iowa City High. In the 4x100, Emma Wolff, Aly, Piper and Sophia Stahle crossed nearly a second ahead of Western Dubuque in 50.13 for the 4x100 win.
Solon’s clocking in the shuttle hurdle and the 4x100 eclipsed Drake’s ‘Blue Standard’ marks required for entry in the high school division of that prestigious track and field festival to be held later this month in Des Moines.
Also adding to the Solon hardware haul at Pleasant Valley were Aly Stahle (fourth in the 100, 12.88), Kerrigan Lyons in the 400 (1:04.61), Young took third in her ‘short’ event: the 1500, crossing in 5:09.75. A 1:11.34 turn in the 400 hurdles was good for runner-up points for Mia Stahle. Teammate Trea Eidahl was fifth at 1:16.34.
Aly Stahle, Grace Erwin, Grace Hoeper and Piper Stahle finished fifth (1:52.34) in the 4x200. Lyons led off Solon’s fifth place 4x400 relay, with the baton passing to Hoeper, Anna Quillin, and Hailey Miller (4:23.46.). Quillin, Hoeper, Williams, and Federspiel put together a 9:57.61 4x800 for runner-up points, behind just Pleasant Valley.
In the 800 sprint medley, it was Piper Stahle to Wolff to Mia Stahle and Lyons for third place (1:57.48). Doubling the distance, it was Aisley Foster to Olivia Bonnema to Hailey Miller and then Ella Sheeley on the 800 anchor leg, crossing the line at 4:43 for third place in the 1600 medley.
In field event scoring, Kate Miller stretched her season best discuss toss to 119-05, good for third. Teammate Abigail Felton’s 107-11 was sixth. Hailey Miller stretched her 15’4¾ jump to third place, with Aisley Foster’s 14-2½ good for seventh. Lilly Towne was eighth in the high jump, going 4-6.