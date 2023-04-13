DAVENPORT — It was meet host Pleasant Valley (PV) and Solon going for the title, followed by everybody else at the April 6 Spartan Girls Track and Field Invitational in Davenport. In this case, the host PV Spartans racked up 158 points for the win with Solon’s Lady Spartans right behind with 145. With 91 points, North Scott claimed third (91), Urbandale was fourth with 90, Bettendorf (81) secured fifth, and then it was Western Dubuque (74) and Iowa City High (60) in the season’s first big outdoor week for high school track in eastern Iowa.

Solon picked up wins in six events including four individual firsts. Sophia Stahle went 25.59 to claim the 200 meter dash win. Gracie Federspiel hit 2:20.32 for the 800 meter title (with Ashlyn Williams seventh, 2:35.31). Kayla Young’s 10:55.54 took the win in the 3000 (and had teammate Grace Fiala fourth place with her 13:44.75). Stahle came back to win the 100 hurdles in 15.84 (with Mia Stahle third, 16:34) and anchored the shuttle hurdle relay, teaming with Mia, Calla Foster and Aly Stahle for a 1:07.10 seven-second win over runner-up Iowa City High. In the 4x100, Emma Wolff, Aly, Piper and Sophia Stahle crossed nearly a second ahead of Western Dubuque in 50.13 for the 4x100 win.

