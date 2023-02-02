The Lady Spartans picked up two road wins last week improving their record to 16-2 overall and 10-1 to lead the WaMaC East as they knocked off Marion and Iowa City Regina. Solon also moved up one spot in the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s weekly rankings to No.2 in Class 3A behind Estherville Lincoln Central. WaMaC West foe Benton Community also moved up to the No. 3 spot with Vinton-Shellsburg No. 12, Mount Vernon No. 13, and Center Point-Urbana dropping from No. 10 to No. 14.

Solon 58 Marion 49

Recommended for you