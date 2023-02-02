The Lady Spartans picked up two road wins last week improving their record to 16-2 overall and 10-1 to lead the WaMaC East as they knocked off Marion and Iowa City Regina. Solon also moved up one spot in the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s weekly rankings to No.2 in Class 3A behind Estherville Lincoln Central. WaMaC West foe Benton Community also moved up to the No. 3 spot with Vinton-Shellsburg No. 12, Mount Vernon No. 13, and Center Point-Urbana dropping from No. 10 to No. 14.
Solon 58 Marion 49
The WaMaC East foes met Tuesday, Jan. 24 with Solon taking a 13-6 lead at the end of the first quarter after Callie Levin drained a three-point bucket to tie the game early and Anna Quillin put in two baskets and a free throw. Mia Stahle added a basket as well. Stahle, Levin, and Hailey Miller sank a trio of consecutive three-pointers in the second building a 27-14 lead on their way to a 33-25 lead at the half.
The Wolves battled back in the third trailing Solon by three points at the end of the quarter. Miller, Levin, Hilary Wilson, and Quillin contributed points in the period. The Wolves looked to be poised for an upset as they took a 45-44 lead in the fourth. A Miller three-pointer returned the lead, 49-47 but the Wolves kept it close trailing 51-49 with just under two minutes left to play. Solon’s final five points all came from the charity stripe for the win.
Levin led Solon with 16 points, Quillin produced 15, Miller had 11, Kobi Lietz added five, and Wilson had two. Quillin dominated on the boards with 14 rebounds, Levin had five assists and seven steals.
“Anna Quillin was outstanding coming off the bench,” said Head Coach Jamie Smith. “She is getting healthy and will make a big impact going forward. Sometimes Callie’s defense gets lost behind her offense, but she was superb. Overall, a great win on the road and it puts us in a great position to win the WaMaC East.”
Solon 75 Regina Catholic (Iowa City) 44
Sparty’s Girls rolled over the Regals Saturday, Jan. 28 in a non-conference game at Regina HS after leading 20-10 at the end of the first and holding a 39-23 halftime advantage. 21 points in the fourth, while holding Regina to just eight points, sealed the win.
Levin led all with 16 points while Regina’s Morgan Miller put up 15. Miller and Wilson added 14 points apiece with Wilson going 4-4 from three-point range. Quillin had a nine-point game with eight from Stahle and three from Kerrigan Lyons. Quillin again led in rebounds with a dozen.
“WOW. What a great team performance on both ends of the court,” Coach Smith said.. “Defensively we kept Regina to almost 20 points under their season average. Callie was phenomenal, and again, Anna was great on the boards, getting her second double-figure rebounding game in a row. Hillary Wilson was great from behind the arc, the scoring balance was great, and it was a big time win on the road vs. the 6th-ranked team in 2A.”
Upcoming Schedule
Mount Vernon gallops into the Solon gym Friday, Feb. 3 in a girl-boy doubleheader starting at 4:30 p.m. with the JV girls and freshmen boys. The varsity girls tip off at 6:00 as will the sophomore boys with the varsity boys taking the floor at 7:15. The Mustangs fell 56-50 to Solon on Jan. 17 in their own stable, so will be eager for the rematch on the Lady Spartans’ Senior Night. The regular season ends Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Independence. The Mustangs fell 59-23 in Solon on Jan. 20.
Regional postseason play begins Saturday, Feb. 11 with Class 3A quarterfinals. Semifinals are set for Wednesday, Feb. 15, and the finals on Saturday, Feb. 18.
The 2023 Iowa Girls State Basketball Tournament is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 27 through Friday, March 3 (3A Championship) at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.