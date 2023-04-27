SOLON — The Lady Spartans notched another team win Thursday, April 20 as they won a home triangular meet against Center Point-Urbana (CPU) and Marion at Saddleback Ridge.

Solon won with 175 to CPU’s 189 and Marion’s 279 in varsity competition and were led by runner-up Rylie Greazel with 42 (a personal record). CPU’s Addison Weber won the meet with 40.

Recommended for you