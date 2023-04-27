SOLON — The Lady Spartans notched another team win Thursday, April 20 as they won a home triangular meet against Center Point-Urbana (CPU) and Marion at Saddleback Ridge.
Solon won with 175 to CPU’s 189 and Marion’s 279 in varsity competition and were led by runner-up Rylie Greazel with 42 (a personal record). CPU’s Addison Weber won the meet with 40.
Lilly Houtakker and Sydney Dee carded 44 apiece with 45 for Peyton Pentico and Izzy Frees, and 51 for Taylor Dee.
The JV squad totaled 211 with Bailey Woolley and Brynn Deike both shooting 52, Mya Miller putting up 53, 54 for Jaya Farlinger, 58 for Julia Steinbrech, and 59 for Madalynn Harp. CPU and Marion fielded only three players apiece for their JV squads.
“The conditions were tough again tonight,” said Coach Curtis Hendrickson. “We knew it was going to be windy, but the temp dropped much faster than we expected. We had several solid scores, led by Rylie’s 42. Our girls are putting it all together, they have shown a lot more mental toughness this season. I think that is because several are multi-year varsity players who have played lots of golf. They can navigate through rounds where they have set backs and not blow up after one bad hole.”
Upcoming schedule
Thursday, April 27 – Home vs. Vinton-Shellsburg and West Delaware. 4:00 p.m.
Monday, May 1 – WaMaC East Divisional at Three Elms Golf Course, Independence. 3:00 p.m.
Friday, May 5 – Invitational at Tipton Golf and Country Club. 12:00 p.m.
Monday, May 8 – WaMaC Meet at Wildcat Golf Course, Shellsburg. 9:00 a.m.