A note from the Principal
Where has January gone? I can’t believe we are in February already!
February is full of special events to keep our bodies moving and our energy up. Third graders had their American Heart Association Heart Challenge Kick-Off Assembly this week. Coach Sloth is coming to visit and read to us. We will have a little Valentine’s Day fun and then have our second round of parent/teacher conferences and end the month celebrating Read Across America Week! Check out the details below!
With conferences right around the corner, please watch your email Monday morning for the link to sign up.
Sincerely, Mrs. Westlund
Winter reminders
As the weather continues to drop and we prepare for the potential of snow, please keep the following in mind:
• Recess is held outdoors as long as the real feel is 10° or higher.
• Students can ALWAYS use encouragement to wear their coats, gloves, and hats outside.
• PLEASE be sure to label all items with your child’s name. This will ensure that their items will get back to them if they happen to forget or misplace them in the building or on the playground.
• Recess will be hard surfaces only for students without snow pants and boots.
Lost and Found
Lost and found items will be out on a table by the BASP doors. Please stop by and see if your child’s missing items are there. Those items not claimed will be donated to a local charity Monday, Feb. 13.
Preschool extra clothes
Preschool is COMPLETELY out of extra pants for students to use when they are missing extra clothes in their cubbies.
Please make sure your student has extra pants and underwear in their cubbies. If we do not have any extras, there is a chance you would have to bring clothes into school midday for your child!
Please return any preschool extra clothes you may have at home and if you or anyone you know may have some gently used pants and underwear we would love to have them in our extra preschool clothes for the future.
Donations for the nurse
Mrs. Mann could use donations of liquid Tylenol and ibuprofen. If you would be willing to donate new, unopened containers, it would be greatly appreciated.
A note from our counselor
Kind acts: things we can do or say to help people feel good.
Ask a friend if they are okay or if they want to be included in what you are doing.
Kindness shows others how much we care.
Empathy: understand how someone else is feeling.
Empathy can help us be kind.
Asking others how they feel and noticing feeling clues can help us feel empathy.
Emotions give us information and help us understand what we want or need.
A message from National Honor Society
I am Nora Dibble and I am a senior at Solon High School. I am doing my National Honor Society project and will be collecting donations for the Iowa City Animal Shelter. There will be a donation box at Lakeview and at The Eat Shop bakery. Below is a list of items and details. Thank you so much!
Animal needs:
Clean blankets, dog toys, small cat toys, plastic combs, Royal Canin Cat Food, Nutri-Cal for kittens, Fromm Classic Chicken and Rice Food, chew sticks for rabbits, non-scented clay litter, Pedialyte unflavored, heating pads (no auto shut off).
Cleaning needs:
Paper towel, wash cloths & towels, bleach, Dawn dish soap
Gift cards:
VISA/MasterCard’s
Pet Smart
Petco
Donation drop-off sites:
The Eat Shop
Lakeview Elementary School
BASP late starts/closure reminder
Unscheduled school opening delays and early school closings:
1 School closings due to inclement weather – The BASP program will be closed on days when the SCSD closes or dismisses school early due to inclement weather.
2 BASP closing due to inclement weather – The program will close on in-service or vacation days due to inclement weather. The program director will notify local television and radio stations.
3 Unscheduled school delays (late starts) due to inclement weather – The program will be open two (2) hours late as well as school. On two-hour late starts the program will open at 8:15 a.m. and will remain open until school begins. Breakfast is not offered on late start mornings. If school is later cancelled for the entire day due to the inclement weather, the program will remain open until 10:30 a.m. to allow parents time to pick up their children.
Winter weather alerts
As winter weather arrives, be sure YOU stay in the know! Earliest notifications will be available through our Solon App! Download the app to your smartphone or other device and be the first IN THE KNOW!
Once you download the app, be sure to set notifications to ensure you are alerted to any weather related schedule changes. Here’s how:
1 Download the app
2 With the app open, tap in the three (3) lines to the bottom left of your screen
3 After completing step 2, tap on the “settings” gear wheel in the lower right of your screen
4 When a new menu appears, tap on “Push Notifications”
5 Select the notifications you wish to receive (district, by school)
6 When finished selecting, tap “done”
It’s that easy!
Now is also a good time to check that your email and phone number are up-to-date in our Powerschool system. To do this, please log into your Powerschool account, check on “forms” and then edit your contact information.
Special events
February may be cold and often snowy but we do have a few fun things to look forward to.
Classroom Valentine’s Day – Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 2:30 p.m. As you prep for your child’s upcoming class party, please consider the following guidelines:
• If you are volunteering for your child’s party please check-in at the office before going to your child’s classroom.
• Students can bring Valentine’s cards to give to their classmates.
• We are asking that NO candy is included in their Valentine’s, but small toys and trinkets are welcome!
• Students can provide snacks as long as they follow the district nutrition guidelines and your child’s classroom allergy guidelines.
Classroom teachers will send out more information as we get closer to the day of parties. Teachers will determine snack needs, class activities, and further guidelines regarding Valentine’s Day cards.
Feb. 27-March 3 – Read Across America Week!
We’ll celebrate Read Across America Week with a little Dr. Seuss fun! Take a peek at our dress up days and encourage your child to join in! All of our days are tied to the fun of one of our favorite authors…Dr. Seuss, of course!
Monday, Feb. 27 – It’s Thing 1 and Thing 2 twin day!
Tuesday, Feb. 28 – Green Eggs and Ham, wear green!
Wednesday, March 1 – The Sleep Book, pajama day!
Thursday, March 2 – If I ran the Zoo, wear animal print or stripes!
Friday, March 3 – Fox in Socks, wear those crazy socks!
22-23 Yearbook
If you want to order a yearbook please go to https://inter-state.com/Yearbook and enter code 74898E.
Mark your calendars
Feb. 14 – Valentine’s Day classroom celebrations
Feb. 20 – No school, professional development
Feb. 23 – LV parent/teacher conferences (2:00-7:00 p.m.)
Feb. 27-March 3 – Read Across America Week!
March 2 – LV parent/teacher conferences (2:00-7:00 p.m.)
March 10-17 – No school, Spring Break
March 27 – ISASP testing begins for 3rd grade students
Contact information
Holly Westlund, Lakeview Principal
111 North Chabal Street
Phone – 319-624-3401
Email – hwestlund@solon.k12.ia.us
Website – solon.k12.ia.us/o/lakeview