IOWA CITY – Learn about abortion laws before and after the U.S. Constitution was adopted. Abortion history was the focus of the friend-of-the-court brief for “Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization” which struck down Roe v Wade in June 2022. Co-author of the amicus curiae brief Patricia Cline Cohen, professor of history emerita at the University of California Santa Barbara, will review reproductive rights in a program titled Abortion History Matters. She is joined by Lina-Maria Murillo, University of Iowa Gender, Women’s, and Sexuality Studies, History and Latina/o/x Studies assistant professor, who will present information about the history of abortion access in Iowa.

An in-person program will be held Thursday, March 23, 2023, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., in the Iowa City Public Library in Meeting Room A. The presentation is hosted by the League of Women Voters of Johnson County (LWVJC) and co-sponsored by The Gazette and the Iowa City Public Library. The presentation is offered in person and streamed live on the library's channel. Library staff will also record the program for rebroadcast on the ICPL YouTube channel.

