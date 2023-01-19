IOWA CITY – The League of Women Voters of Johnson County will host a series of in-person Legislative Forums during the Legislative session, on the fourth Saturday in January, February and March. The first two forums will be held in The Center Assembly Room, 28 S. Linn Street, Iowa City, from 9:30 -11 a.m. Doors open at 9 a.m.

The forums provide opportunities for constituents to ask legislators questions and legislators present information about issues they are working on, as well as summaries of critical matters in their respective chambers.

