The City of Mount Vernon approved a cardiac equipment lease with Johnson Fitness for $96,485 for the Lester Buresh Family Community Wellness Center.
The lease will be for three years, and includes a parts and labor lease for the next three years.
Parks and recreation director Matt Siders said the plan has always been to replace cardiac equipment as part of a three year rotation, as that equipment sees heavy use. Cardio equipment can also come in and out of popularity much faster.
The center also potentially needs to replace replacing spin bikes, but the bikes currently leased by the LBC are in great shape. The LBC had to purchase five additional spin bikes over the past three years. Siders is investigating the ability to purchase the spin bikes off their lease and keep those bikes for another three years. That could cost an additional $4,500 or more, but would be less than $27,000 to buy all new spin bikes.
With the switch to Johnson Fitness, the brand of cardio equipment will also change to Precor.
Siders said he didn’t have much negative to say about Push Pedal Pull as the routine maintenance provided was good, but it was mainly the price difference that was making him recommend Johnson Fitness for the next three years.
“If people were really set on certain brands of equipment, we’ll keep that in mind and at the next lease period, we’ll go with the other company, but rates may increase to reflect that cost,” Nosbisch said.