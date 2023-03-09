Leigh Bradbury, much like Lori Boren, moved to the Mount Vernon community years ago, but is now joining the City of Mount Vernon staff.
Bradbury grew up in Denison, where she graduated high school. She attended the university of Iowa, where she completed her undergraduate work.
For 20 years, she worked at the City of Iowa City in a government position. She took off a few years of work, while her children were in elementary school, to help them in their early schooling. As her children are now in middle school and higher, and the city planner position opened up, she wanted to join city staff.
“I look forward to helping the City of Mount Vernon keep it’s awesome culture,” Bradbury said. “This is a wonderful place to have raised a family, and I love all of the small businesses in the uptown that help to make this community thrive.”
Bradbury notes with the Highway 30 bypass, there will be more development in that zone and others in the city, and notes that the bypass plan established by the City of Mount Vernon will help with new development in that new growth space for the community.
“We want Mount Vernon to maintain that small town charm and friendliness it is known for,” Bradbury said.
Bradbury said as development and plans advance in the community, citizens should let the city know of any concerns they have for projects.
“We don’t know your opinions or issues with a development if you don’t come to meetings or city hall,” Bradbury said.
She and her husband moved to Mount Vernon in 2003 with their children.
“Mount Vernon has always felt like home,” Bradbury said. “One of the reasons I applied for this job was to be part of the local city government and to give back to the community I call home. I want to continue making this community a better place, which is what local city government should strive to do.”
She knows that a lot of her early months on the job will be getting to know the different ordinances of the community and the nuances of the city code.
When she isn’t working as city planner, she’ll be busy keeping up with her family’s activities.
“Our kids are really into soccer,” Bradbury said. “I wasn’t into the game growing up, but I’ve gotten to know more about the game now.”
Aside from the three children at home, she and her husband have three adult children in different parts of the country as well.