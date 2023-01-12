The Lester Buresh Family Community Wellness Center drew a large number of visitors during the holiday break, with the record attendance set Monday, Jan. 2, at more than 493 people visiting the facility during that day.

Matt Siders, director of the facility and Mount Vernon Parks and Recreation, noted they had seen sharp attendance on both Saturday, Dec. 24 and Saturday, Dec. 31, despite only being open from 8 a.m. to noon due to the holidays. Attendance Dec. 24 was 170 and attendance Dec. 31 was 201.

