Now not the time to reduce aid to UkraineMark Twain said “History never repeats itself, but it does often rhyme.”, and to paraphrase the author of Ecclesiastes ” ..there is nothing new under the sun..”

The ruthless dictator Vladimir Putin is exploring how far he can push the civilized world in his brutal assault on Ukraine. Putin insists that the collapse of the Soviet empire “was the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the century,” and has made clear his goal is the reconstitution of that empire. Since Putin’s rise, Russia has engaged in a multiple wars and interventions in neighboring countries. Putin has also meddled in elections and governments around the globe, including ours. When a dictator is clearly telling you their goals and has demonstrated he will act upon them, LISTEN.

