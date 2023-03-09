Emergency crews are prepared for anythingThe Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine, OH along with a second derailment over the weekend have brought with them a reminder of the danger’s railroads can pose to the communities they pass through. Following the derailment and subsequent release of hazardous chemicals into East Palestine, I and several of my City Council colleagues sought out information on our community’s preparedness for a similar emergency. The short answer to that question is, we are as prepared as a community our size can be and then some.
That preparedness begins with our public safety department heads — Chiefs Shannon (police) and Goodlove (fire) and Director Lindauer (ambulance service). Their longevity in office and working relationships provides a foundation for our community’s response.
Two recent incidents tested our emergency services preparedness and, with the help of our public works department, they and their staff rose to the occasion; in August of 2020 when the Derecho swept through town and again just over a year ago when they coordinated the rescue of four individuals from a grain bin collapse. The ability of our city staff to coordinate and work together in accomplishing the unthinkable was on full display in both instances.
In the case of a train derailment (or any broader emergency), the response would begin locally but, through Linn County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), HazMat and Emergency Operations Center, could become regional.
Our Public Safety crews have repeatedly trained with their teams, counterparts in neighboring communities and emergency management response units to work through any number of scenarios.
They would first identify the cargo of and quantities in the train cars and base their initial response on that information.
Next, they would assist affected citizens in evacuating to safety, if necessary, and/or providing any needed medical attention. Finally, they’d work to mitigate the emergency itself.
I don’t present any of this to alarm but rather, to reassure. While there is an inherent danger in living near railroad tracks, I have witnessed firsthand both the response and preparedness of our teams to keep our community safe. From the top down, we have first rate public safety personnel and city staff whose professionalism and dedication leaves no question in my mind that we are in good hands.