Emergency crews are prepared for anythingThe Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine, OH along with a second derailment over the weekend have brought with them a reminder of the danger’s railroads can pose to the communities they pass through. Following the derailment and subsequent release of hazardous chemicals into East Palestine, I and several of my City Council colleagues sought out information on our community’s preparedness for a similar emergency. The short answer to that question is, we are as prepared as a community our size can be and then some.

That preparedness begins with our public safety department heads — Chiefs Shannon (police) and Goodlove (fire) and Director Lindauer (ambulance service). Their longevity in office and working relationships provides a foundation for our community’s response.

Recommended for you