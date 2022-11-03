Consider donating to mental health agenciesI am sending this letter regarding mental health and individuals with mental disabilities within our community. This has become a major problem since the start of the pandemic. In late 2019. People have been cooped inside their homes for well over two years now. This of course has been very difficult to people with mental health issues, but also for those with intellectual disabilities. I believe we need to consider the effects the pandemic has had on the community as a whole. And how we can help those with intellectual disabilities by prompting donations to non-profit organizations like The Arc.
Local charity organizations can help members of our community with disabilities by supplying funding for helpers or for therapy which can bee extremely expensive and important in a disabled person’s life. According to The Arc, they were able to raise and donate $21.7 million that went to help nearly 140,000 people throughout the United States. Even if only 5% of the Arc’s total donation revenue went to the Cedar Rapids branch, they still would have been able to help more than 7,000 people, and hopefully, save at least one life. If our community teamed up to donate to The Arc, they would be able to help more people and save more live.