Inflation not Biden, Democrats faultWe are experiencing “Demand Inflation”; basically, too much money chasing too few goods. A shortage of goods due to a COVID stunted supply chain, material and worker shortages and regional conflicts. True of global crude oil prices too, as the industry went from near idle to record demand in a year or two. Inflation and high crude oil are GLOBAL phenomena, with the US somewhere in the middle of the pack.

Political hacks like Hinson, Reynolds and Grassley present inflation as a result of “Biden and Pelosi’s reckless spending”. The truth is that Trump AND Biden administrations dumped 5 trillion dollars from proverbial government helicopters. Why? to avoid a 1930’s -style Depression. Americans seem to forget that the only reason that many businesses are still around, people are still in their homes and have jobs is because of government largesse.

Recommended for you