Inflation not Biden, Democrats faultWe are experiencing “Demand Inflation”; basically, too much money chasing too few goods. A shortage of goods due to a COVID stunted supply chain, material and worker shortages and regional conflicts. True of global crude oil prices too, as the industry went from near idle to record demand in a year or two. Inflation and high crude oil are GLOBAL phenomena, with the US somewhere in the middle of the pack.
Political hacks like Hinson, Reynolds and Grassley present inflation as a result of “Biden and Pelosi’s reckless spending”. The truth is that Trump AND Biden administrations dumped 5 trillion dollars from proverbial government helicopters. Why? to avoid a 1930’s -style Depression. Americans seem to forget that the only reason that many businesses are still around, people are still in their homes and have jobs is because of government largesse.
Certainly, principled GOP voters will return their farm subsidies, PPP Loans, COVID checks, extended unemployment from Socialist Washington DC. And will Reynolds and Hinson return the millions they lobbied and voted against, yet crowed about bringing to Iowa? “Socialism for me, but not for thee” is the GOP battle cry.
A third of GOP are full-blown Qanon nuts, contending Biden and the Democrats somehow globally controls crude oil, central banks, basically everything behind the scenes. Why the supposed Democratic cabal would arrange to be in near recession before an election IS a mystery. The good news is that tin foil is still affordable so you can refresh your hat supply.
Kevin Woods
Mount Vernon
Early voting options open for electionI am writing this letter as a reminder to your readers to exercise their right in the upcoming General Election. One can vote either by early voting or voting in person on election day. If voters prefer to vote on election day they can vote even if not previously registered to vote. The voter should go to their correct precinct, this can be found by going to the following website, https://www.linncountyelections.org/lookup/ or by phoning Linn County Elections at 319-892-5300, and bring proof of where they live — an unexpired Iowa driver’s license will suffice.
There will be a satellite voting station at Cornell’s Small Athletic and Wellness Center on Thursday, Oct. 27 from noon to 6 p.m. Or one can vote early at the Auditor’s Office in the Jean Oxley Linn County Services Building, 935 Second St. SW, Cedar Rapids.
Finally, a reminder that precinct boundaries have changed in 2022 due to the 2020 census. If you did not vote in the June primary and have not verified your voting location, I suggest that you also use the above mentioned website to verify your voting location.
Please remember to exercise you right to vote. Democracy should not be a spectator sport.
Jane Carlson, Chair
Mount Vernon/Lisbon Unit of the League of Women Voters of Linn County
Watch the
Governor debateIf you missed the single debate between Kim Reynolds and Deidre DeJear, you owe it to yourself and our state to watch it before you cast your vote. It is no surprise that Kim Reynolds refused to participate in four debates as in the past. DeJear’s control of the facts, concern for all Iowans, and vision for the future of our state were most impressive. Find the debate at iowapbs.org. DeJear is the real deal!