SOLON — Charles Lawrence Imhoff was born October 20, 1920, to George and Edith (Machlan) Imhoff in rural Decatur County, Iowa. He grew up on the farm near Leon with his sister Gladys and brothers Harry and Roscoe. He was inducted (at the age of 22) into the U.S. Army on Dec. 21, 1942, until he was honorably discharged Nov. 9, 1945. After basic training and combat infantry training in the United States, he was sent to England where he was assigned to the 18th Infantry Regiment, part of the famed 1st Infantry Division, known to many as “The Big Red One” due to their distinctive shoulder patch.

The 18th and sister regiment the 19th were among the initial invasion forces on June 6, 1944; D-Day. They were sent to a part of Normandy beach identified as “Gold (Omaha Beach), Easy Red.” However, “Easy” was not a forecast of the ease of invading, but rather the military phonetic alphabet for “E.” And Charles and his Company C (it is not clear if he was with the 1st, 2nd, or 3rd Battalion) were in the thick of it.

Recommended for you