Thanks for broad

coverage in SunIn the recent Sun (April 27) readers learn of good things happening for young Iowans here in Mount Vernon: the MV Fire Department Cadets program to provide real-world training and experience in firefighting skills; also, the benefits of Science Olympiad, life-lessons in working together, and the teacher-coaches who have led teams from MV to beat teams from Ames, Cedar Falls, and Linn-Mar. These two programs for young people help develop future leaders. These programs teach skills that benefit more than just themselves. That to me is the essence of education. Lifelong learning that teaches us we are all in this together.

Recommended for you