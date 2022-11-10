Hospice House shows compassion, careReading yesterday’s Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun, I was struck when I saw in the obituaries that another woman with strong ties to the Mount Vernon area recently spent her last days at the Oldorf Hospice House in Hiawatha.

Having recently been faced with the decision to either care for Kate’s last days at home with the help of the visiting hospice nurses or to have her admitted to the facility, my son Scott and I chose to have her admitted there. I am so glad and thankful of that decision. While the staff at Mercy Hospital was very professional and kind, they needed to know quite soon and it would have been natural to choose to do the care at home.

