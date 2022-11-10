Hospice House shows compassion, careReading yesterday’s Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun, I was struck when I saw in the obituaries that another woman with strong ties to the Mount Vernon area recently spent her last days at the Oldorf Hospice House in Hiawatha.
Having recently been faced with the decision to either care for Kate’s last days at home with the help of the visiting hospice nurses or to have her admitted to the facility, my son Scott and I chose to have her admitted there. I am so glad and thankful of that decision. While the staff at Mercy Hospital was very professional and kind, they needed to know quite soon and it would have been natural to choose to do the care at home.
Our family has no regrets about the decision we made, her care was thoughtful and comforting. It allowed so many of her friends to visit her and us during her last days.
While there is no right or wrong answer if you are faced with the same question, the Oldorf hospice house will care for your family member and for you when you need it most.
Dick Rose
Mount Vernon
Quality program
generates quality peopleAccording to one DeWitt grandfather, “Mount Vernon has a class football program.”
My wife Audrey and I have been to a lot of Mount Vernon events. With grandchildren living there. These include basketball, baseball, football, soccer, tumbling, dance, cheer and other school programs.
I am always impressed with the parents, coaches, and teachers in Mount Vernon; at how well each works with these young children. They are so patient. Not only teaching the fundamentals of each activity, but the life lessons of respect, loyalty, effort, and team work.
At a recent early morning Bible study I attend in DeWitt, the topic of football was brought up. Several people agreed that the players on one team north of Cedar Rapids does not show good sportsmanship. Then my friend Matt said, “Contrast them with another football team, Mount Vernon has a class football program. They show real respect and sportsmanship. That in my opinion, is why they have so much success.”
As a grandparent, I am so thankful that my grandkids are growing up in a culture where character development is prized from kindergarten all the way through high school. Thank you, Mount Vernon.