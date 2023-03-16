Callie Levin celebrates a three-point basket Monday, Feb. 27 during a Class 3A State Tournament Quarterfinals game at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Solon defeated the Golden Eagles 54-46 with 19 points from Levin including three three-pointers.
Hailey Miller (4) drives in for a layup Thursday, March 2 during a Class 3A State Tournament semifinal game at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. The Warriors ended Solon’s season with a 46-44 loss despite a game high 17 points from Miller.
SOLON — The Iowa Girls’ Coaches Association (IGCA) and Iowa Print Sports Writers Association (IPSWA) recently announced their All-State Basketball lists with Solon’s Callie Levin and Hailey Miller selected.
Levin, a junior, was named to the IGCA’s Class 3A 1st Team and the IPSWA’s 3A 1st Team. A University of Iowa commit, Levin led the Lady Spartans with 472 points including 19 against Wahlert Catholic in the 3A State Quarterfinals.
Miller, also a junior, was an IGCA 3A 3rd Team All-State selection and was named to the IPSWA’s 3A 3rd Team as well. Miller led the team in the State Tournament with a game high 21 points against Wahlert and a game high 17 against Sioux Center (3A semifinals). Miller was also named to the Class 3A All-Tournament Team.
Levin and Miller were both named to the IGCA’s Class 3A Southeast All-District Team with Solon Head Coach Jamie Smith named Coach of the Year.
About the IGCA – The Iowa Girls’ Coaches Association, established in 1985, is the only association of athletic directors and girls’ coaches dedicated to promoting the achievements of the Iowa Girl, her coach, and all those who support them. Members of the IGCA are also members of the oldest high school coaches association in the nation, the National High School Athletic Coaches Association (NHSACA), governed exclusively by active coaches.
About the IPSWA – The Iowa Print Sports Writers Association was founded in February 2018 to carry on the tradition of newspapers selecting all-state teams for Iowa high school sports.