SOLON — The Iowa Girls’ Coaches Association (IGCA) and Iowa Print Sports Writers Association (IPSWA) recently announced their All-State Basketball lists with Solon’s Callie Levin and Hailey Miller selected.

Levin, a junior, was named to the IGCA’s Class 3A 1st Team and the IPSWA’s 3A 1st Team. A University of Iowa commit, Levin led the Lady Spartans with 472 points including 19 against Wahlert Catholic in the 3A State Quarterfinals.

