Cornell women's lacrosse handed Beloit their first loss of the year in a dominant 6-2 win at Van Metre Field Saturday.
The Rams held Beloit to no shot attempts in the first quarter but four saves by the Buccaneers kept the game scoreless for both teams.
The first score of the game came off a goal by sophomore Cece Zanoni assisted by sophomore Meg Lewis in the second quarter at the nine-minute mark.
Lewis would answer with two goals of her own in the third quarter, one assisted by sophomore Claire Chekytis and the other unassisted.
Junior Anna Methe scored a goal from Zanoni in the third quarter at 6:29 jolting the Rams to their 4-2 lead over Beloit.
The fourth quarter saw Brynn Miroslavich find the back of the net off a great pass from Sabrina Ibanez in a man-up opportunity for the Rams.
Zanoni topped it off with her second goal of the day with less than two minutes left in the game as the Rams would go on to win, 6-2.
Zanoni finished with two goals, one assist, and two ground balls on four shots. Lewis had a similar stat line with two goals, one assist, with three ground balls on four shots. The Rams outshot Beloit 22-7.
Methe had a team-high eight ground balls to go along with one goal and Miroslavich had five ground balls and one goal. The Rams finished with 31 ground balls to Beloit's 19.
Hannah Miech (1-0) started as goalie for the Rams and received the win after not giving up a goal in 30 minutes of play. Kathryn Andries played the rest of the second half and allowed two goals while collecting three saves.