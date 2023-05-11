Library Foundation says thank you May 11, 2023 19 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thanks to the Solon Community for purchasing art work or donating art pieces to the Solon Public Library Foundation’s recent auction.By “Putting a Bid on it,” $1,510 was raised for purchasing a bank of classroom computers.Your support was sincerely appreciated. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you