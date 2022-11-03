Join us for our annual tradition of decorating gingerbread houses with your family at the Library! Each registered family will receive one “gingerbread” house made of graham crackers and frosting with misc. candies to decorate. As space is limited, please remember registration is required, one gingerbread house per family.
There are three options this year, join the fun at a time that works best for you:
In-Person on Tuesday, December 6th at 5:45 PM
In-Person on Tuesday, December 6th at 6:45 PM
Or pick-up a Take Home kit the week of Monday, Dec. 5th through Saturday, Dec. 10th.
Links to register are available on our website, solon.lib.ia.us, and in your email newsletter. You can also register in-person or over the phone, 319-624-2678.
Don’t let the extra Halloween candy haunt you, donate it to the Library and it will help us make the gingerbread house kits!
Library Access
Regular Library hours are Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. During the holidays, the Library will have changes to our regular schedule.
Fri, Nov. 18th: Library closes at 4 p.m. for Staff In-Service
Tue, Nov. 22: No Library Programs
Wed, Nov. 23: No Library Programs, Library closes at 5 p.m.
Thurs, Nov. 24: Closed for Thanksgiving
Fri, Nov. 25: Closed for Thanksgiving
Sat, Nov. 26: Closed for Thanksgiving
Library Events
Come try a new thing with DIY Night! This month we’re learning folded book art using discarded books. Register on our website, over the phone, or at the library and join us on Tuesday, November 8th at 6:30 p.m.
Friends of the Library are hosting the Ron Ikan Memorial Book Sale on Saturday, November 12th from 8 a.m. to Noon in the Library meeting room.
Don’t miss Family Fun Night on Saturday, November 12th at the Solon Community Center. We’ll have gym games at 6 p.m. and the movie, VIVO at 7 p.m. with popcorn. Bring your friends and neighbors and enjoy a great night out!
We are hosting our final Community Focus Group on Sunday, November 13 from 2 — 4 p.m. We completed the first meeting with a vision for the future of Solon, our strengths, and some challenges. We will use this meeting to identify the top priorities for the Library Strategic Plan. Even if you couldn’t attend the first meeting, we welcome your input at this one!
The Solon Book Club is reading and chatting about My Sister, the Serial Killer by Oyinkan Braithwaite. “When Korede’s dinner is interrupted one night by a distress call from her sister, Ayoola, she knows what’s expected of her: bleach, rubber gloves, nerves of steel and a strong stomach. This’ll be the third boyfriend Ayoola’s dispatched in, quote, self-defense and the third mess that her lethal little sibling has left Korede to clear away. She should probably go to the police for the good of the menfolk of Nigeria, but she loves her sister and, as they say, family always comes first.” Pick up a copy of the book and join us on Tuesday, Nov. 15th at 6:30 p.m.
What’s New?
Pick up a new movie (or an old favorite) for a night in! We’ve added several new titles to the collection, here’s just a peek at the latest.
Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank. A hard-on-his-luck hound Hank (Michael Cera) finds himself in a town full of cats who need a hero to defend them from a ruthless villain’s (Ricky Gervais) evil plot to wipe their village off the map. With help from a reluctant teacher (Samuel L. Jackson) to train him, our underdog must assume the role of town samurai and team up with the villagers to save the day. The only problem... cats hate dogs. Rated PG.
Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle. Deep within the Forest of Okoya, the Mythical Pokémon Zarude live in a troop and maintain a strict rule that forbids outsiders from entering their territory. Elsewhere in the jungle lives Koko, a human boy raised by a lone Zarude who left the troop. Koko has grown up never doubting that he is a Zarude. But one day, a chance meeting with Ash and Pikachu leaves Koko with his first human friend. Is he truly a Pokémon? Or is he, in fact, a human? When danger threatens the jungle, the bonds between Pokémon and humans and the love between parent and child will be put to the test. Rated TV-Y7.
Rumble. In a world where monster wrestling is considered to be a global sport and its athletes are treated like superstars, a teenage girl seeks to follow her father’s footsteps by coaching a lovable monster to become a champion. Rated PG.
The Twin. In the aftermath of a tragic accident that killed their son, Rachel (Teresa Palmer) and Anthony (Steven Cree) decide to move to the other side of the world and focus on their surviving twin son Elliot. What begins as a time of healing and isolation in the Scandinavian countryside turns into a desperate battle for the very soul of their child, as an entity claiming to be his dead twin brother takes over Elliot — setting Rachel on a diabolical journey to unravel the horrible truth about his twin. Rated R.
The U.S. and the Holocaust a film by Ken Burns. The U.S. and the Holocaust is a three-part, six-hour series that examines America’s response to one of the greatest humanitarian crises of the twentieth century. Americans consider themselves a “nation of immigrants,” but as the catastrophe of the Holocaust unfolded in Europe, the United States proved unwilling to open its doors to more than a fraction of the hundreds of thousands of desperate people seeking refuge. Through riveting firsthand testimony of witnesses and survivors who as children endured persecution, violence and flight as their families tried to escape Hitler, this series delves deeply into the tragic human consequences of public indifference, bureaucratic red tape and restrictive quota laws in America. Did the nation fail to live up to its ideals? This is a history to be reckoned with.